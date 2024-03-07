Jaylon Johnson, Bears agree to new four-year, $76 million contract

Johnson's deal isn't a surprise. Poles sounded rather optimistic last week during the NFL Scouting Combine regarding the chances he'd strike a deal with Johnson, and only ended up using the tag just to protect the Bears from potentially losing Johnson to free agency, which begins Monday when the negotiating window opens.

Instead of playing on a one-year deal, Johnson is cashing in, capitalizing on his greatest earning power of his career thus far following his first Pro Bowl trip and first appearance on an All-Pro list (second team).

Of the Bears who headed to 2024 with uncertain futures, Johnson felt like the most likely to be retained. He turns 25 in April and is only just entering his prime. At $19 million per year, he's also a minor bargain, considering the direction of the market in recent years.