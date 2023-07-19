Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract situation: One way to show worth is to not play

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 05:17 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Saquon Barkley tweeted "it is what it is" after Monday's franchise tag deadline came and went without a long-term contract, but the situation does not seem likely to just end there.

In an interview on The Money Matters Podcast that was recorded on July 11 and published on Monday, the Giants running back expanded on possible future scenarios, including the idea of not playing the start of the 2023 NFL season -- or even the full season in its entirety.

"My leverage is I could say, 'f--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'f--- you to my teammates,' " Barkley said. "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use."

Related Links

Barkley has yet to sign the franchise tag tender placed on him in March and he wouldn't incur any fines for skipping training camp because he's currently not under contract. Giants veterans are due to report to camp on July 25.

The two sides can still negotiate a one-year contract, but a multi-year deal is off the table for 2023. Barkley is eligible to get the franchise tag again in 2024 for a 120% increase on his 2023 contract, which is worth $10.091 million. Back-to-back franchise tags on Barkley would cost the Giants $22.2 million over two seasons.

"Anybody who knows me knows that's not something I want to do," Barkley said of possibly missing games. "But is it something that crossed my mind, I never thought I would ever do that. But now I'm at a point where it's like, 'Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.' Am I prepared and willing to take it to the level. I don't know. That's something I gotta sit down. I gotta sit down and talk to my family. I gotta sit down and talk to my team. gotta really strategize about this. Can't just go off emotions. I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning. I know if I'm able to bring a championship to New York, that's going to go miles more ahead than this contract."

Barkley is coming off a rejuvenating year that saw a career-high mark in rushing yards (1,312) and his first Pro Bowl trip since his rookie season back in 2018. Adding 10 touchdowns and 338 receiving yards off 57 catches in 2022, Barkley was a crucial part of New York's playoff-bound campaign and maintained that energy in his playoff debut, generating 109 total yards (53 rushing, 56 receiving) and scoring twice in the Giants' upset win over the Vikings in the wild-card round.

Barkley's successful comeback season was a sight for sore eyes in New York, especially as it coincided with Brian Daboll's arrival. The rookie head coach perfectly schemed Barkley into the star that ransacked the NFL during his first two seasons until a pair of significant injuries hampered Barkley. Daboll even unlocked something within quarterback Daniel Jones, who greatly benefitted from his play in 2022 once signing a four-year, $160 million contract in March.

The same can't be said for Barkley, who is experiencing first-hand the diminishing running back pay scale. While it remains to be seen what happens next in this ongoing stare-down, the Giants could get a first look at life without the star RB during practice next week.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

Leonard Fournette has his first official tryout with training camp season on the horizon. The New England Patriots are working out the free-agent running back today, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Jets planning to release WR Denzel Mims if no trade materializes

Denzel Mims' tenure in New York is coming to an unceremonious end. The Jets are planning to release the wide receiver if the team cannot find a trade partner first, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Seahawks unveil 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday unveiled the 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms the franchise hasn't worn in over two decades.

news

Browns waive defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey

The Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning. The move came just hours after reports emerged that Winfrey was under investigation in Cleveland for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun.

news

Alex Highsmith, Steelers agree to terms on four-year, $68 million extension

Alex Highsmith and the Steelers agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Highsmith, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

news

QB Tua Tagovailoa labels Dolphins as 'legit contenders' in AFC: 'There's no doubt'

The AFC East -- and AFC at large -- appears to be a murderers' row of Super Bowl-ready challengers heading into the 2023 season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes his Dolphins should be counted among them.

news

Cowboys OG Zack Martin named to 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for first time

Dallas Cowboys OG Zack Martin was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Wednesday, marking his first time appearance in the prestigious group.

news

Adrian Phillips: Growing without Devin McCourty is 'ultimate test' for Patriots' secondary

There's much ado in New England about reviving the offense, but the Patriots defense will also be facing a challenge it hasn't seen since 2009 -- rising to the occasion without Devin McCourty gracing the roster.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo has goal for Baltimore's defense in 2023: 'Go put on a show'

After appearing in two regular-season games in 2022, Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo says the team can't get caught up in the noise heading into the 2023 campaign.

news

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season

The New York Giants placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury, ending his 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More