Giants guard Mark Glowinski sees 'better season' ahead for Daniel Jones now that QB can 'have fun and kick (expletive)' 

"He did a great job, especially coming off of the, you know, past couple of years where he's had a different coach," Glowinski said. "And even with last year, he had a new coach. So he is, you can tell early on in the season, that he had a little bit of tightness in him, where he wanted to make sure he was being right all the time. And I think, you know, for something simple for me, I would just tell him to try to stay loose and have as much fun out there. And I felt like every game that we were winning, he was opening up a little bit more and you would see a little bit more fire in him and more and more and that swagger was coming out. And there was a lot of fun that was being played last season."