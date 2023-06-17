Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on Eagles hype entering 2023: 'We love being the underdogs'

Though three NFC East teams (the Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles) made the playoffs last season, Thibodeaux knows the NFC conference champion Eagles are favorites to win the division this year. Thibodeaux said Friday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the Giants enjoy being "underdogs" heading into this season.

"I mean, it's been good for me. I like to lay low," Thibodeaux said. "I'm happy that people are counting us out, cause that gives us more time to just work. We don't have to answer those questions, we don't have to worry about everybody looking at us. We can just keep our head down and grind. And I think you know, we love being the underdogs, cause that always gives us that story, that momentum to really work and really go after what we want."