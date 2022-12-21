Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week

The Jacksonville Jaguars are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league and Rayshawn Jenkins' ballhawking skills are a major reason why. Jenkins returned an interception for 52 yards in overtime leading to a game-winning pick-six in the Jags' 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It was Jenkins' second interception of the day, with those histrionics overshadowing an astonishing 18 tackles. It all added up to one of the best defensive performances of the year and AFC Defensive Player of the Week.