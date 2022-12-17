What We Learned

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

Published: Dec 17, 2022 at 05:35 PM
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

  • Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36
Michael Baca's takeaways:

  1. Vikings clinch NFC North with biggest comeback in NFL history. Minnesota orchestrated another miracle on Saturday, overcoming a 33-point deficit and winning in overtime for what now stands as the largest comeback in NFL history. Entering the second half down 33-0, all hope seemed lost for a Vikings team that handed the Colts opportunities with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a lost fumble near the red zone, a botched fake punt that led to another score, and a pick-six to enter halftime down 33-0. With Minnesota's defense holding the Colts to three points and 102 total yards in the second half, the offense rattled off three consecutive touchdown drives starting with 8:26 left in the third quarter, clawing their way back into the game despite turning the ball over twice (interception, downs) in the fourth quarter and putting the game into OT thanks to Dalvin Cook's incredible 64-yard touchdown and T.J. Hockenson's two-point conversion. The Vikings scored 22 points in the final frame to get into OT, but even there the craziness continued as the Vikings got the ball first only to punt it away at midfield. After stopping the Colts a final time, Kirk Cousins drove down the field and found Justin Jefferson on a crucial 13-yard gain to get Greg Joseph into field goal range. Joseph booted the 40-yard FG to complete the epic comeback and clinch the NFC North title in the most dramatic way possible for a Week 15 intraconference game.

