Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

"It's either a really good play or a really stupid play," Allen said. "I'm just thankful he came back to the ball and made a play on it. I threw it and in my head I'm like, 'I know I wasted too much time. There's zero seconds on the clock.' And I just kind of slid on the ground, and I just laid there and waited for cheers. And thank God cheers came. You got to have points before the half. I shouldn't have put myself in that situation, but again, found a way to make a play."

Bills coach Sean McDermott agreed with Allen's postgame assessment of the play, telling reporters, "Yeah, the end of the first half was big. Run it down to zero on the clock and throw a touchdown. He's lucky he threw a touchdown pass right there, or else I would have probably flattened his tires maybe after the game. But he'll learn from that one, and maybe I'll learn a little bit from it, too."

Although the tires did show unexpected wear in the second half, as the Bills punted on four straight possessions and saw a fifth end on an Allen fumble while the Dolphins took the lead with third-quarter touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Buffalo somehow found new tread once the skies opened and heaped snow on Highmark Stadium.

On the game-tying drive that started with 11:56 remaining in the game, Allen switched the field, rumbling 44 yards on a QB draw from Buffalo's 43-yard line to Miami's 13. Four plays later he found tight end Dawson Knox for a five-yard TD. He capped off the possession by going nearly parallel to the ground, leaping over the pile on another designed run and stretching the ball across the line for a game-tying two-pointer just before it was knocked free.

After the Bills D held strong, Allen and the offense held the ball for the remaining five minutes and 56 seconds. 15 plays later, they closed the game on a 25-yard Tyler Bass field goal to thwart Miami's attempt at a season sweep.

"That's a really good football team," Allen said regarding the Dolphins. "Who knows if we'll see them again. I'm pretty positive we will. That third quarter is not where we want to be, but again, that fourth quarter, guys made plays, stepped up, found a way to win."