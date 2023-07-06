Around the NFL

Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

Published: Jul 06, 2023 at 10:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The prevailing notion surrounding the New York Giants is that Big Blue lacks a true No. 1 receiver threat.

Wideout Darius Slayton, who re-signed with the club this offseason, rejects that notion, believing he can be that go-to target.

"I wouldn't say it bothers me because everybody doesn't know what I know," Slayton told Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post when asked about his lack of respect around the NFL. "Everybody is not in the Giants' building. At the end of the day, you can only judge based on what you see from afar."

Slayton has led the Giants in receiving three of the past four seasons but has yet to breach the 800-yard mark. Big Blue hasn't had a 1,000-yard campaign from a receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.

"You see this guy go for 1,010 (yards) or see a guy go for 100 yards every week, and you go, 'He's really good,'" Slayton said. "Some of these guys play with nobody. I play with Saquon (Barkley). Where do you think the ball is going first? Not me. We had (Sterling Shepard), Evan Engram and now Darren (Waller).

"I didn't play with just a bunch of bums. That's a little annoying because at the end of the day, it's not like I've ever been the only person or one person to get the ball, whereas somebody [else] is. It is what it is. At the end of the day, I just play to win. As long as the Giants win, I'll be all right."

Big Blue enters training camp with a host of options at receiver: Slayton, Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt, among others. How the pecking order shakes out will be one thing to track when camp opens later this month.

Slayton signed a two-year, $12 million contract to return to the Giants this offseason, with $4.9 million guaranteed. It's far from a No. 1 receiver contract, but that doesn't hinder his confidence he can be a top target in Brian Daboll's offense.

"I believe in myself. I believe in my ability. I believe in the work I put in the offseason," Slayton said. "Whether we add 10 guys, whether we add all of you guys, I believe I'll find my way on the field."

