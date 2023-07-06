Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

Slayton has led the Giants in receiving three of the past four seasons but has yet to breach the 800-yard mark. Big Blue hasn't had a 1,000-yard campaign from a receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.

"You see this guy go for 1,010 (yards) or see a guy go for 100 yards every week, and you go, 'He's really good,'" Slayton said. "Some of these guys play with nobody. I play with Saquon (Barkley). Where do you think the ball is going first? Not me. We had (Sterling Shepard), Evan Engram and now Darren (Waller).

"I didn't play with just a bunch of bums. That's a little annoying because at the end of the day, it's not like I've ever been the only person or one person to get the ball, whereas somebody [else] is. It is what it is. At the end of the day, I just play to win. As long as the Giants win, I'll be all right."

Big Blue enters training camp with a host of options at receiver: Slayton, Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt, among others. How the pecking order shakes out will be one thing to track when camp opens later this month.

Slayton signed a two-year, $12 million contract to return to the Giants this offseason, with $4.9 million guaranteed. It's far from a No. 1 receiver contract, but that doesn't hinder his confidence he can be a top target in Brian Daboll's offense.