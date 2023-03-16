Giants re-sign WR Darius Slayton, continue to build offense around Daniel Jones

After their surprising run to the postseason, the Giants are keeping most of the band together.

Receiver Darius Slayton became the latest Giant to re-sign with the team, agreeing to terms on a two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Slayton's contract includes a base value of $12 million, per Garafolo.

Slayton is one of two receivers who agreed to terms with New York on Thursday. Former Colts second-round pick Parris Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

Slayton's pay day comes after recording 700-plus receiving yards in three of his four NFL seasons. He nearly surpassed his career-high mark of 751 yards in 2022, averaging a new single-season high of 15.7 yards per reception in 16 games (11 starts) as part of a Giants offense that didn't throw for an exorbitant amount of yards, but was effective enough to help New York return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was the first of a collection of Giants headed toward free agency to sign deals to stay in New York, agreeing to a four-year contract that will pay him an average of $40 million per year. Giants fans can add Slayton to a list of returning players that includes Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, and can also welcome the addition of tight end Darren Waller via trade.