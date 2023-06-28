Daniel Jones says Giants have grown confident going into 2023: 'We know we can compete with anybody'

Jones especially stepped up -- and at the right time, considering his contract status. He threw for a career high in pass yards (3,205), rushed for career bests in yards and touchdowns, led the NFL in lowest interception percentage and only fumbled a career-low six times.

Most importantly, the Giants won nine of Jones' 16 starts last season, along with one tie. In his first 38 starts, the Giants had only won 13 of them. It feels like Jones and the Giants took a step forward, but he makes a good point: You can't carry over success one year to the next. You need to earn it all over again.

"We feel like we made progress last year and took a step, but what we do from this point on, you start over," Jones said. "It's about what you do now. We had a good spring, and we have to roll that into training camp and make sure we do everything we can."

Barkley's reemergence was obviously a big development last season as well, and the hope is that he continues what we saw from Barkley last season. Although Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension after the season, Barkley has yet to receive his own long-term deal.

If he and the Giants don't agree on a new deal prior to the July 17 deadline, Barkley will be playing on a one-year franchise tender of just under $10.1 million in 2023. There's plenty of motivation for Barkley to play well this coming season to earn his own extension -- and from what Jones has seen of Barkley this offseason, the QB is expecting his teammate at his best.