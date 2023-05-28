Giants QB Daniel Jones on TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete,' says it's 'fun working with him' 

Waller was one of the top tight ends in the league while in Las Vegas, with his best year being in 2020, during the club's first season in Sin City. Waller had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. Since then, Waller has had slower seasons, but Jones sees the potential for his newest target.

"He definitely gives something for the defense to worry about or to game plan for," Jones said. "And we can move him around, put him in different spots, but just a super versatile player."

While Jones is excited to begin the season with some new talent, it appears the feeling is mutual for Waller himself as he prepares for 2023 and bonds with his new quarterback.

"I've been very impressed with Daniel," Waller told reporters. "Arm talent. Intelligence. Funny guy. He's got a lot of personality that you really get to see once you get to know him some more. It's been fun, man. Getting extra throwing sessions in. What we got in the weight room, just a lot of jokes. Having lunches together. You can tell guys are really close around here, and he kind of leads that energy."

During the 2022 season, Jones threw for a career-high 3,205 yards with a 67.2 completion rate. The 26-year-old QB also scored 15 touchdowns and helped the Giants achieve a 9-6-1 record sending the team to the playoffs. Although the Giants may have fallen short during the divisional round of the playoffs, Waller believes that his QB is as dedicated as any other player on the team to help New York win.

"He's driven," Waller said. "He's one of the hardest workers as far as like coming in early for preparation and staying after for recovery and doing what he needs to do. Having a routine. Having a plan. I feel like that sets the tone when you know, like, OK, this guy that's stepping in the huddle telling us what we need to do where we need to go, he's really out there putting all the work in and then some, but he also wants you to also have a good time while you're doing it."