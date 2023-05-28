Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones on TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete,' says it's 'fun working with him' 

Published: May 28, 2023 at 02:57 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

One of the biggest offseason moves was when the Giants acquired tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Raiders.

Now, as organized team activities are underway, quarterback Daniel Jones is taking time to get to know his new teammate, and Waller has not disappointed.

"You hear about most guys, and you see them in the program and they're listed as 6-6 when they're really like 6-4 or 6-5," Jones told reporters Thursday. "But he's like a true 6-6. He's a true 250, 260 (pounds) and can fly and can run, can run all the routes. He's just an impressive athlete. And, yeah, he's just been locked in. You can tell it's important to him. He's put a lot of effort into learning stuff and getting caught up and it has been fun working with him."

Related Links

Waller was one of the top tight ends in the league while in Las Vegas, with his best year being in 2020, during the club's first season in Sin City. Waller had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. Since then, Waller has had slower seasons, but Jones sees the potential for his newest target.

"He definitely gives something for the defense to worry about or to game plan for," Jones said. "And we can move him around, put him in different spots, but just a super versatile player."

While Jones is excited to begin the season with some new talent, it appears the feeling is mutual for Waller himself as he prepares for 2023 and bonds with his new quarterback.

"I've been very impressed with Daniel," Waller told reporters. "Arm talent. Intelligence. Funny guy. He's got a lot of personality that you really get to see once you get to know him some more. It's been fun, man. Getting extra throwing sessions in. What we got in the weight room, just a lot of jokes. Having lunches together. You can tell guys are really close around here, and he kind of leads that energy."

During the 2022 season, Jones threw for a career-high 3,205 yards with a 67.2 completion rate. The 26-year-old QB also scored 15 touchdowns and helped the Giants achieve a 9-6-1 record sending the team to the playoffs. Although the Giants may have fallen short during the divisional round of the playoffs, Waller believes that his QB is as dedicated as any other player on the team to help New York win.

"He's driven," Waller said. "He's one of the hardest workers as far as like coming in early for preparation and staying after for recovery and doing what he needs to do. Having a routine. Having a plan. I feel like that sets the tone when you know, like, OK, this guy that's stepping in the huddle telling us what we need to do where we need to go, he's really out there putting all the work in and then some, but he also wants you to also have a good time while you're doing it."

The Giants will have a lot to prove going into the season, but Jones and Waller could be a force to reckon with.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

Raiders newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed a waiver or he would have failed his physical. Also had his contract adjusted.

news

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Le'Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers -- he never should have left.

news

Budda Baker plans to attend training camp: 'When it's time to be there, I'll be there smiling'

Despite requesting a trade in April, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he plans to attend the team's training camp in July.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries, and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Travis Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More