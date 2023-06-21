RB Saquon Barkley, Giants resume talks for long-term contract

"First of all, the Giants and Saquon Barkley. He said recently at his (youth) camp, he said he's not going to make a definitive declaration of what he is going to do in the 2023 season until we get into that deadline and to be sure there is still room here for a deal. Talks are back on between the Giants and Saquon Barkley. Now, we'll see if they can get to a point where he could become one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.