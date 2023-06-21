Around the NFL

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants resume talks for long-term contract

Published: Jun 20, 2023 at 09:03 PM
The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have until July 17 to agree on a long-term contract. If both sides cannot come to a pact, Barkley will have to play the 2023 season under the $10.1 million franchise tag.

After speaking at his youth camp earlier this month about the “untruthful” and “misleading” reports of ongoing contract negotiations, "talks are back on" between Barkley and the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Total Access Tuesday night.

"First of all, the Giants and Saquon Barkley. He said recently at his (youth) camp, he said he's not going to make a definitive declaration of what he is going to do in the 2023 season until we get into that deadline and to be sure there is still room here for a deal. Talks are back on between the Giants and Saquon Barkley. Now, we'll see if they can get to a point where he could become one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

"At the very least, Saquon Barkley is expected to be back with the Giants on a one-year fully guaranteed tag. It's just a matter of whether he's going to get the security that he wants. Time will tell on that one."

With Barkley and Big Blue discussing a long-term contract, the NFL world will wait and see what kind of deal both sides could agree on. If Barkley would like to become one of the highest-paid RBs, the Giants RB would need to average around $16.1 million per year, according to Over The Cap. Barkley, 26, would pass San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, had a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 after two injury-plagued seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns on a career-high 295 attempts for Big Blue.

Between now and July 17, the time is ticking down for Barkley and New York to reach a long-term deal that works for both sides.

