Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Published: Jul 07, 2023 at 05:31 PM
Just a few weeks before the start of training camp, the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll have a special teams coaching vacancy.

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

"I'm honored to be named head coach of the Vipers," Blevins said in a statement through the league. "I watched the XFL last season, and I was incredibly impressed by the action on the field and the coaching on the sidelines. I'm looking forward to taking the next step in my career, and this a great opportunity to share my knowledge and experience while getting the most out of players on the field for the fans in the stands and watching at home."

Blevins, 46, is tasked with taking over a Vipers club that finished 2-8 and in last place in the XFL North in 2023. The Vipers were coached last season by Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson.

"Anthony's talent and potential were evident throughout the interview process and in speaking with some coaches, staff and former players from the New York Giants, it was clear that he knows how to connect with players and staff," XFL executive vice president of football operations Marc Ross said in a statement. "He is a very bright coach who has made stops at every level of football from coaching high school in Atlanta to the Giants with collegiate and NFL stops in between. On top of his coaching experience, he knows what opportunity our league can provide to players and staff. Anthony intimately understands our mission, as he had an opportunity to be part of the XFL in 2001 with the Birmingham Thunderbolts. He's a tireless worker on and off the field and that's represented by his PhD in instructional systems and workforce development, which he earned in 2015 while serving as an assistant coach with the Arizona Cardinals. He is a great addition to lead the team and I look forward to watching his growth."

Prior to accepting the job as the Vipers' newest head coach, Blevins was set for his sixth season with the Giants and the fifth as their assistant special teams coach.

Blevins' NFL tenure began in 2013 with the Arizona Cardinals. From 2013–17, Blevins served as a coaching assistant and special teams assistant for the Cards. He joined the Giants in 2018 and in his tenure with Big Blue coached special teams, defensive backs and linebackers.

