Saquon Barkley not seeking market-setting contract from Giants 

Published: Jul 12, 2023 at 08:13 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A deadline's bearing down on Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants, but the Big Blue back isn't looking to reset the market.

Following reports Wednesday that Barkley was looking to be paid commensurate with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who earns a league-high $16.01 million per season, Barkley replied to a tweet with two caps -- signifying a lie.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday's NFL Total Access that Barkley, who had the franchise tag applied to him in March, understands the running back marketplace and is not looking for a market-setting deal. Garafolo added, however, that Barkley and the Giants are no closer on a deal and had not spoken in the days leading up to this week.

All franchise-tagged players and their clubs have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to work out a long-term pact.

If the parties cannot reach a deal, Barkley, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, will have to decide if he plays 2023 on the tag, making $10.1 million, or he sits out. Barkley won't be subject to fines for sitting out training camp because he's not signed.

Garafolo underscored that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones's contract extension came together quickly on March 7 with the club facing the deadline to tag players. Thus, it won't be time to panic until Monday afternoon.

Barkley and the Giants recommencing talks on June 20 was a constructive development in the aftermath of Barkley speaking out about “untruthful” and “misleading” reports of ongoing contract negotiations.

Taken No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley took Gotham by storm with an Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. The dynamic dual threat was ravaged by injuries thereafter, though. In 2022, Barkley finally rebounded with a sterling 1,300-yard, 10-touchdown showing that ushered him to his second Pro Bowl.

Regardless of whether Barkley was looking for CMC money, he's looking for a big pay pump in an awful RB market.

Currently, Barkley, the Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard and the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs are staring at Monday's deadline, looking for extensions after they were tagged.

However, if they were to play on the $10.1 million tag, they'd each be set to make the seventh-highest RB annual salary in 2023.

In the coming days, things should heat up, but for now, the stalemate continues as the deadline draws closer.

