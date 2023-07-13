Saquon Barkley not seeking market-setting contract from Giants 

Barkley and the Giants recommencing talks on June 20 was a constructive development in the aftermath of Barkley speaking out about “untruthful” and “misleading” reports of ongoing contract negotiations.

Taken No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley took Gotham by storm with an Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. The dynamic dual threat was ravaged by injuries thereafter, though. In 2022, Barkley finally rebounded with a sterling 1,300-yard, 10-touchdown showing that ushered him to his second Pro Bowl.

Regardless of whether Barkley was looking for CMC money, he's looking for a big pay pump in an awful RB market.

Currently, Barkley, the Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard and the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs are staring at Monday's deadline, looking for extensions after they were tagged.

However, if they were to play on the $10.1 million tag, they'd each be set to make the seventh-highest RB annual salary in 2023.