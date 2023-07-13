New York Giants NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Brendan Walker has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC East:
Catch up on the New York Giants' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility | East Rutherford, New Jersey (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|CB Deonte Banks
|Round 1 (No. 24 overall)
|C John Michael Schmitz
|Round 2 (No. 57)
|WR Jalin Hyatt
|Round 3 (No. 73)
|RB Eric Gray
|Round 5 (No. 172)
|CB Tre Hawkins III
|Round 6 (No. 209)
|DT Jordon Riley
|Round 7 (No. 243)
|S Gervarrius Owens
|Round 7 (No. 254)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at Detroit Lions | 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 11
- Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers | 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Friday, Aug. 18
- Week 3: vs. New York Jets | 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Tied for the third toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.549).
- Play three straight road games from Weeks 9-11 (at Las Vegas, Dallas & Washington).
- Have five prime-time games, including four in the first six weeks of the season.
- Two of their final three games are against the 2022 NFC champion Eagles.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) The Giants and Saquon Barkley have until the league's July 17 deadline to work out a long-term deal. If the two sides can't reach an agreement by then, Barkley will either have to play the 2023 season on the one-year franchise tender ($10.1 million), negotiate a more lucrative one-year deal with New York (not impossible, but unlikely) or sit out the season. The two-time Pro Bowler hasn't ruled out the third option, telling reporters last month that it was "a card" he could play. Barkley set a career high in rushing yards (1,312) in 2022 and had more scrimmage yards than in his previous two seasons combined. The Giants can ill-afford to enter the 2023 season without their best offensive player, and the most recent running back to sit out a season due to a franchise tag dispute was never able to get his career back on track following the hiatus. Let's hope compromise is in the New York air.
2) In his first season under Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones set career highs in most of the major passing categories; though, in fairness, his numbers over his previous three seasons were far from inspiring. Still, Giants brass saw enough from Jones to sign him to a four-year, $160 million deal in March, making him the only quarterback with a current contract worth $100 million in total value to never throw for 3,500 yards or 25 touchdowns in a single season. With such a significant financial commitment surely comes increased expectations. He's one of just 11 QBs in the $40 million club, so the spotlight will only burn brighter on Jones.
3) Contributing to the team's passing game issues last year was a clear lack of elite pass-catching talent. The Giants added Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder to the receiving corps in free agency, while re-signing Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, but GM Joe Schoen's biggest move to boost the passing game came via the trade for Darren Waller. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2019, Waller trails only Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews in targets, receptions and receiving yards among tight ends. Now, he has battled injuries over the past two seasons. But if he can stay healthy, he the size and skill set to instantly become Jones' No. 1 receiving option.
4) The Giants needed to improve their run defense this offseason after finishing the 2022 campaign ranked 27th. The team signed DT A'Shawn Robinson and LB Bobby Okereke in free agency (both earned spots on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list) to bolster the front seven and give defensive coordinator Wink Martindale more flexibility. Meanwhile, the Giants' pass rush should get a boost from a healthy Azeez Ojulari, who missed more than half of the season due to injury. The team might need to add some reinforcements in the coming weeks, however, with LB Jarrad Davis reportedly expected to miss time after undergoing knee surgery.