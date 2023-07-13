New York Giants NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) The Giants and Saquon Barkley have until the league's July 17 deadline to work out a long-term deal. If the two sides can't reach an agreement by then, Barkley will either have to play the 2023 season on the one-year franchise tender ($10.1 million), negotiate a more lucrative one-year deal with New York (not impossible, but unlikely) or sit out the season. The two-time Pro Bowler hasn't ruled out the third option, telling reporters last month that it was "a card" he could play. Barkley set a career high in rushing yards (1,312) in 2022 and had more scrimmage yards than in his previous two seasons combined. The Giants can ill-afford to enter the 2023 season without their best offensive player, and the most recent running back to sit out a season due to a franchise tag dispute was never able to get his career back on track following the hiatus. Let's hope compromise is in the New York air.

2) In his first season under Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones set career highs in most of the major passing categories; though, in fairness, his numbers over his previous three seasons were far from inspiring. Still, Giants brass saw enough from Jones to sign him to a four-year, $160 million deal in March, making him the only quarterback with a current contract worth $100 million in total value to never throw for 3,500 yards or 25 touchdowns in a single season. With such a significant financial commitment surely comes increased expectations. He's one of just 11 QBs in the $40 million club, so the spotlight will only burn brighter on Jones.

3) Contributing to the team's passing game issues last year was a clear lack of elite pass-catching talent. The Giants added Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder to the receiving corps in free agency, while re-signing Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, but GM Joe Schoen's biggest move to boost the passing game came via the trade for Darren Waller. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2019, Waller trails only Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews in targets, receptions and receiving yards among tight ends. Now, he has battled injuries over the past two seasons. But if he can stay healthy, he the size and skill set to instantly become Jones' No. 1 receiving option.