New York Jets NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) The offensive line bears monitoring. GM Joe Douglas quietly retooled the operation -- from the starters to the bench, both inside and out, and even made a change with the position coach.

But they also brought back the core of last year's group, clearly banking on better health. There are still questions. Is Mekhi Becton ready to perform? Can Duane Brown be steadier in his age-38 season? Can second-rounder Joe Tippmann win the starting job and hold up to Rodgers' standards?

The healthy return of RG Alijah Vera-Tucker will be a big help, and the depth appears much better. Yet until this group performs ably -- in a new offensive system, no less -- it remains among the bigger issues this team is facing now.

3) Is there a worry in the offensive backfield? Breece Hall appeared to be on his way to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award before he suffered a torn ACL (teammate Garrett Wilson ended up winning that hardware). The Jets' young talent is exciting, but the immediate availability of Hall lingers. Head coach Robert Saleh has expressed optimism that Hall will be ready for Week 1, but there's no guarantee he'll be back by then. Who steps up in his place, if necessary?

It could be Michael Carter, but he regressed in 2022 and appears better in a third-down role. It could be Zonovan Knight, who faded fast after emerging around midseason. Or it could be rookie Israel Abanikanda, who was an explosive workhorse in college but is only 20 years old and might not be fully trusted yet.