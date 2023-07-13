NFL expected to announce New York Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023

The NFL is expected to announce on Friday morning that the New York Jets will be featured on the HBO training camp series, Hard Knocks, in 2023.
This would mark the second time Gang Green has appeared on the Hard Knocks show. The 2010 iteration involving then-Jets coach Rex Ryan is among the show's most popular seasons.
More details on this season of Hard Knocks are expected to be revealed on Friday.
The Jets were one of four teams eligible for the show without volunteering -- others being the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.
New York reports for training camp six days from today, on July 19.
Despite New York head coach Robert Saleh's insistence that the club had no interest in doing the Hard Knocks series, Gang Green was always a logical choice.
A plethora of enticing storylines emanate from New Jersey that could be featured on Hard Knocks. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest.
- The trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason brings star power to New York and is the focal point of what should be an entertaining training camp. The four-time MVP spent 18 seasons in Green Bay and now has a new home and number (8). Viewed as the piece that could end Gang Green's 12-year playoff drought, Rodgers is the center of everything Jets in 2023.
- Saleh's energetic personality makes for good TV. Sure, the coach said he didn't want cameras at training camp. Most don't. But entering his third season in New York, Saleh is a vibrant, thoughtful and honest character. The buff coach out of Dearborn, Michigan, could be a star of the show -- even if he might not live up to Rex Ryan's quip-filled precedent.
- The Jets boast the Rookie of the Year duo Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, stars in the making. Gardner is a good quote, and already one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Wilson came on strong last season, generating 1,103 yards and four touchdowns on 83 catches despite the merry-go-round quarterback situation last year for the Jets. Wilson could be in for an even better 2023 with an MVP quarterback now in town.
- Breece Hall is coming back after his electric rookie campaign was cut short by a devastating ACL injury. Coaches and teammates have been optimistic about his return this season, but his availability for Week 1 remains up in the air. Hard Knocks cameras are sure to cover the rehab of the bright young runner. The Jets have also been rumored as one team interested in signing star running back Dalvin Cook, recently released by the Minnesota Vikings. That could be another backfield plotline played out on HBO.
- A trove of former Packers joining Rodgers offers an interesting backdrop. Before and after trading for Rodgers, the Jets began scooping up former Green Bay veterans. Wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb -- a Rodgers BFF -- offensive tackle Billy Turner, quarterback Tim Boyle and safety Adrian Amos were among the former Packers to join Gang Green this offseason. The familiarity with the star QB -- and the offense -- will be a woven plotline.
- Speaking of former Packers, new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is looking for redemption after bombing out in Denver last season. Rodgers has stated Hackett's presence is one reason he chose New York. The comfort in the system should help the QB's transition. However, Hackett didn't call plays in Green Bay and struggled doing so in Denver last season. How will this iteration of the Jets offense differ from the struggle-bus versions we've seen in previous years?
- Rodgers' arrival pushed the spotlight off former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, but you can bet the HK cameras will find the young signal-caller. Despite dismal performances from the QB over two years in New York, Saleh has remained steadfast in his belief that Wilson can become a starting-caliber signal-caller. Learning from Rodgers will help, as will time with the pressure off. Rodgers and Wilson had a previous friendship before the MVP joined the Jets. We should get more insight into how they interact in the same QB room. Perhaps we'll get a trip to one of Wilson's cookie shops -- wouldn't that be wholesome fun?