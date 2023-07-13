Around the NFL

NFL expected to announce New York Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023

Published: Jul 13, 2023 at 07:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL is expected to announce on Friday morning that the New York Jets will be featured on the HBO training camp series, Hard Knocks, in 2023.

This would mark the second time Gang Green has appeared on the Hard Knocks show. The 2010 iteration involving then-Jets coach Rex Ryan is among the show's most popular seasons.

More details on this season of Hard Knocks are expected to be revealed on Friday.

Related Links

The Jets were one of four teams eligible for the show without volunteering -- others being the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

New York reports for training camp six days from today, on July 19.

Despite New York head coach Robert Saleh's insistence that the club had no interest in doing the Hard Knocks series, Gang Green was always a logical choice.

A plethora of enticing storylines emanate from New Jersey that could be featured on Hard Knocks. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest.

  1. The trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason brings star power to New York and is the focal point of what should be an entertaining training camp. The four-time MVP spent 18 seasons in Green Bay and now has a new home and number (8). Viewed as the piece that could end Gang Green's 12-year playoff drought, Rodgers is the center of everything Jets in 2023.
  2. Saleh's energetic personality makes for good TV. Sure, the coach said he didn't want cameras at training camp. Most don't. But entering his third season in New York, Saleh is a vibrant, thoughtful and honest character. The buff coach out of Dearborn, Michigan, could be a star of the show -- even if he might not live up to Rex Ryan's quip-filled precedent.
  3. The Jets boast the Rookie of the Year duo Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, stars in the making. Gardner is a good quote, and already one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Wilson came on strong last season, generating 1,103 yards and four touchdowns on 83 catches despite the merry-go-round quarterback situation last year for the Jets. Wilson could be in for an even better 2023 with an MVP quarterback now in town.
  4. Breece Hall is coming back after his electric rookie campaign was cut short by a devastating ACL injury. Coaches and teammates have been optimistic about his return this season, but his availability for Week 1 remains up in the air. Hard Knocks cameras are sure to cover the rehab of the bright young runner. The Jets have also been rumored as one team interested in signing star running back Dalvin Cook, recently released by the Minnesota Vikings. That could be another backfield plotline played out on HBO.
  5. A trove of former Packers joining Rodgers offers an interesting backdrop. Before and after trading for Rodgers, the Jets began scooping up former Green Bay veterans. Wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb -- a Rodgers BFF -- offensive tackle Billy Turner, quarterback Tim Boyle and safety Adrian Amos were among the former Packers to join Gang Green this offseason. The familiarity with the star QB -- and the offense -- will be a woven plotline.
  6. Speaking of former Packers, new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is looking for redemption after bombing out in Denver last season. Rodgers has stated Hackett's presence is one reason he chose New York. The comfort in the system should help the QB's transition. However, Hackett didn't call plays in Green Bay and struggled doing so in Denver last season. How will this iteration of the Jets offense differ from the struggle-bus versions we've seen in previous years?
  7. Rodgers' arrival pushed the spotlight off former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, but you can bet the HK cameras will find the young signal-caller. Despite dismal performances from the QB over two years in New York, Saleh has remained steadfast in his belief that Wilson can become a starting-caliber signal-caller. Learning from Rodgers will help, as will time with the pressure off. Rodgers and Wilson had a previous friendship before the MVP joined the Jets. We should get more insight into how they interact in the same QB room. Perhaps we'll get a trip to one of Wilson's cookie shops -- wouldn't that be wholesome fun?

Related Content

news

Giants guard Mark Glowinski sees 'better season' ahead for Daniel Jones now that QB can 'have fun and kick (expletive)'

Mark Glowinski knows the struggles Daniel Jones has had finding consistency on the field and around him over his first four years. But after Jones' finest season so far in 2022, Glowinski foresees the brightest days are still yet to come for the New York Giants quarterback.

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams agrees to terms on four-year, $96 million contract to stay in N.Y.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Jalen Hurts is top-two quarterback in NFL

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert told the Pardon My Take podcast that he doesn't think Jalen Hurts gets enough credit for being one of the best QBs in the NFL.

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'special weapon' like Marshall Faulk or Christian McCaffrey

The Lions remade their backfield in 2023, swapping D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams for David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. The question is whether the changes significantly altered the Lions' offense or just swapped names.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I would've had to learn to play QB 'different way' than I want without Andy Reid

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recognizes how important head coach Andy Reid has been to his career, commenting that he might not have become the difference maker he is today had he been drafted into another situation.

news

RB Breece Hall on Jets' offense: 'I think we have an answer for everything'

Speaking with Mike Yam on "NFL Total Access," New York Jets running back Breece Hall said that with the bevy of options now available on both sides of the ball, there's not a scenario they cannot account for with someone's skill set, saying, "I think we have an answer for everything."

news

Saquon Barkley not seeking market-setting contract from Giants

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had the franchise tag applied to him in March, understands the running back marketplace and is not looking for a market-setting deal. Garafolo added, however, that Barkley and the Giants are no closer on a deal.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on ACL injury: 'The job doesn't stop. And I'm not going to stop.'

Kyler Murray's tumultuous 2022 campaign ended in gruesome fashion, with the Arizona Cardinals quarterback suffering an ACL tear on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old QB has spent the offseason rehabbing and spoke about the injury for the first time on an episode of the "Flight Plan" podcast.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 60 semifinalists for Class of 2024 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 60 semifinalists for its 2024 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Buccaneers unveil 'Creamsicle' throwback uniforms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled the latest rendition of threads affectionately known as the "Creamsicle" uniforms, which will make their return during the 2023 season.

news

Deshaun Watson expects 'tight' chemistry with Amari Cooper in second season with Browns

After undergoing core muscle surgery, Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns' WR1, missed some offseason work. However, Watson and Cooper have gotten work in post-June minicamp to work on their chemistry.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More