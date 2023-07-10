Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

There are few flaws in Sauce's game. He allowed just two touchdowns in his rookie campaign and generated a -28.8 target EPA, second-best among all corners, per Next Gen Stats.

Perhaps the biggest sign of respect for the rookie came when Gardner's hometown Lions eschewed throwing his way at all in Week 15, despite the corner being on the field for 68 snaps. Blanketing one side of the field provides the rest of the defense a much easier time.

After earning personal acclaim during his rookie season, Sauce is focusing on improving his game to help get the Jets to a place they haven't been since well before the 22-year-old was born.

"I want to win a Super Bowl," Gardner said. "I want to be the best teammate I can be. Not just my personal goals but I just want to be more team-oriented. I just want to be the best teammate I can be to help my team win."