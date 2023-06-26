Around the NFL

Jets WR Garrett Wilson trying to be 'sponge' while learning Aaron Rodgers-led offense

Published: Jun 25, 2023 at 09:16 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

This season, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has unlimited potential to take off to new heights, especially with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as his new quarterback.

Wilson, who has already been able to spend time with Rodgers during offseason activities, is just trying to soak in everything he can and learn the Jets' offense with their newest leader under center.

"Yeah, man, it's been really special," Wilson told ESPN’s Rich Cimini at his football camp on Sunday. "I try to be as much of a sponge as I can be and make sure I'm learning and spending time with Randall (Cobb) and Allen (Lazard). People that have been around Aaron, so that I can make sure I'm picking up all the nuances of the offense and trying to put myself to where I'm feeling 100 percent comfortable out on the field. But it's been really fun, man, and obviously, he can deal, and it's a lot that comes with it though. It's fun to play, man."

Related Links

The Jets are making Rodgers feel right at home by adding a few familiar faces to the roster with the offseason signings of Cobb and Lazard, both former Packers. After spending a decade with Rodgers, Cobb has reunited with his longtime QB once again. Now, he can use his knowledge to show the younger players, including Wilson, the advantages of playing with a superstar like Rodgers. Lazard, who spent five seasons in Green Bay, is also able to share his own experiences with the 10-time Pro Bowler.

This is new territory for Wilson, who was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Not only are those impressive stats for a young receiver, but the 22-year-old was able to keep the momentum going no matter who was throwing the ball to him, whether it was Zach Wilson or Mike White. Now, he can fully focus on improving his game and learning the offense with the knowledge that the Jets' quarterback situation is finally decided.

Wilson will get the chance to know what it's like playing with a Super Bowl champion. During his 2022 campaign, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with a 64.6% completion rate and scored 26 touchdowns.

Not only do the Jets finally have a powerful and accurate arm, but Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis are also a part of the receivers room, creating a dynamic group with a wealth of experience between them. With training camp approaching, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have a lot of talent to work with.

For Wilson, this will be time used to learn the offense and bond with his new teammates as he prepares for the new season.

Related Content

news

Cowboys OT Tyler Smith feels more 'comfortable and acclimated' heading into second season

After starting in every game in 2022 for Dallas, Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith says he's feeling more "comfortable and acclimated" heading into his second season.

news

Free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis waiting for call from team to play 18th NFL season: 'I just want to compete'

Few players can claim to have spent more time in the NFL than Marcedes Lewis, who tied the record for most seasons by a tight end with his 17th year in 2022. But Lewis is not ready to hang up the cleats just yet, and said this week that he's just waiting for the opportunity to present itself for him to join a team for an 18th year.

news

Jaguars running backs coach expects RB Travis Etienne to improve in year three, wants consistency

After battling an injury that cost him his rookie year, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is expected to make real improvement going into his third year in the league.

news

Giants TE Darren Waller 'not totally shocked' by trade from Raiders, 'excited' about winning in New York

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller says he wasn't "totally shocked" by the trade this offseason.

news

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

After a rookie year that started off promising before injuries derailed his season, Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said that he noticed he's improved and gotten stronger heading into Year 2: "I'm seeing the whole field at a faster rate."

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2023, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he's taking the appropriate measures this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

news

'Biggest honor' for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women 'now can dream bigger than ever'

Though she's been bombarded by recognition, Team Mexico's Diana Flores becoming the first flag football player -- female or male -- to have artifacts in the Hall of Fame is a true honor.

news

James Cook confident he will be starting RB for Bills in 2023, hopes to emulate brother Dalvin Cook

Bills running back James Cook is walking, well, more like running into the new season with the confidence that he will be starting for Buffalo, while also setting goals that emulate the work of his older brother Dalvin Cook.

news

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville

Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane will return to action in Duval on Saturday. This time around, however, he'll be making his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut when he toes the line with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight scrap on UFC on ABC 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More