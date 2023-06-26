Jets WR Garrett Wilson trying to be 'sponge' while learning Aaron Rodgers-led offense

The Jets are making Rodgers feel right at home by adding a few familiar faces to the roster with the offseason signings of Cobb and Lazard, both former Packers. After spending a decade with Rodgers, Cobb has reunited with his longtime QB once again. Now, he can use his knowledge to show the younger players, including Wilson, the advantages of playing with a superstar like Rodgers. Lazard, who spent five seasons in Green Bay, is also able to share his own experiences with the 10-time Pro Bowler.

This is new territory for Wilson, who was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Not only are those impressive stats for a young receiver, but the 22-year-old was able to keep the momentum going no matter who was throwing the ball to him, whether it was Zach Wilson or Mike White. Now, he can fully focus on improving his game and learning the offense with the knowledge that the Jets' quarterback situation is finally decided.

Wilson will get the chance to know what it's like playing with a Super Bowl champion. During his 2022 campaign, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with a 64.6% completion rate and scored 26 touchdowns.

Not only do the Jets finally have a powerful and accurate arm, but Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis are also a part of the receivers room, creating a dynamic group with a wealth of experience between them. With training camp approaching, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have a lot of talent to work with.