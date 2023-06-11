Jets' Aaron Rodgers on Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson: They could be the 'best' CB and WR in NFL

In 2022, Gardner and Wilson had outstanding rookie seasons. Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the Year, earned first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection. Gardner, a fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, led the league with 20 defended passes and recorded two interceptions in 17 games.

Meanwhile, Wilson took home the Offensive Rookie the Year award. In 12 games, the No. 10 overall pick had 83 receptions, 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With Gardner and Wilson competing against each other at practice, Rodgers says communicating what works and what doesn't can elevate the second-year players.

"I think that's how we take the next step, is to talk about the things that give us the most issues, to talk about release issues and also what's hard on Garrett and then Sauce telling Garrett what's hard on him. I think right now we got good communication with those guys. They battle, they compete."

Rodgers will be entering his 19th NFL season, and hopes to develop a new connection on the field with Wilson. Rodgers is excited to work with Wilson as the wide receiver has shown flashes during their practice sessions.

"I love Garrett. I mean awesome, awesome young kid. The whole world in front of him. He's got all the talent and ability," Rodgers said. "You need your best players to be the best people on your team. He's definitely one of them. Love spending time with him, love just watching him. I mean there's at least one time at practice he does something, you're kind of looking back at Todd (Downing) and Hack (Nathaniel Hackett) and Rob (Robert Saleh), everybody's looking back going, 'Wow.' So, that's exciting."