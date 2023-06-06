Jets decide not to hold mandatory minicamps next week due to earlier training camp start date

The New York Jets have decided not to hold their mandatory minicamp next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per a source.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh later confirmed the decision during Tuesday press conference.
Saleh attributed the decision to skip the practices, which would have been held June 13-15, to the team's accelerated training camp schedule, which will have them begin that stage of offseason work a week earlier than most other teams, as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3.
"With the Hall of Fame Game, we're reporting a week earlier than everybody else, and guys need to get away. We've been here, they've put in a really good offseason, all the guys have since April ... and just to give the guys the extra week to go take their break because you need a week off and then you've got to rev back up to get ready for the season," Saleh said. "Having this extra week, taking the week off, then the Fourth (of July), there's just a lot of things that can mess up the flow. But we'll pick it up and we'll regain it once we get back for the Hall of Fame Game."
New York is currently in the midst of its final week of offseason training activities (OTAs) as part of Phase 3, meaning that teams can practice 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills without live contact.
Nearly all other NFL teams are currently still slated to hold their minicamps, which are allowed as part of Phase 3 of the offseason workout schedule; the Eagles are not scheduled to have a mandatory minicamp.
In other Jets news, Saleh said that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not participate in the 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's practice, but will be available for all other aspects of the day's workout, including 7-on-7 and two-minute drills. Rodgers had tweaked his calf in an earlier OTA workout last month, but said at the time that the injury was not "too serious."