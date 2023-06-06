Jets decide not to hold mandatory minicamps next week due to earlier training camp start date

Saleh attributed the decision to skip the practices, which would have been held June 13-15, to the team's accelerated training camp schedule, which will have them begin that stage of offseason work a week earlier than most other teams, as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3.

"With the Hall of Fame Game, we're reporting a week earlier than everybody else, and guys need to get away. We've been here, they've put in a really good offseason, all the guys have since April ... and just to give the guys the extra week to go take their break because you need a week off and then you've got to rev back up to get ready for the season," Saleh said. "Having this extra week, taking the week off, then the Fourth (of July), there's just a lot of things that can mess up the flow. But we'll pick it up and we'll regain it once we get back for the Hall of Fame Game."