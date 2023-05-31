Jets coach Robert Saleh 'very optimistic' RB Breece Hall (ACL) will be ready Week 1

The 2022 second-round pick shot out of the gate last season, providing Gang Green with a home-run threat out of the backfield. Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries and added 218 receiving yards on 19 catches with a TD in seven games before suffering the knee injury in October.

"He looks good," Saleh said. "Again, he's one of those kids that we've had to kind of hold back from him because -- it's weird to say it, you don't want to heal too fast on an ACL. You've got to be able to balance it out with strength. He looks strong. He looks powerful. He's learning. I'm excited for him to get back on the field. I feel like he won't need to be limited during training camp, even though we still will just to be conscientious and cautious with him, but he looks awesome."