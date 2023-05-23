Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (tweaked calf) sits out Tuesday's OTAs, says issue not 'too serious'

The minor injury shouldn't be cause for alarm for the 39-year-old quarterback known to play through issues.

Despite not participating in drills, Rodgers remained engaged as the Jets installed offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's new offense.

"It's been awesome. It's been a lot of fun," Rodgers said. "I haven't been to OTAs in the last couple years, so it's nice to kind of be out here, be out in meetings, speak up about certain things -- adjustments in the offense and additional coaching points. Obviously got a long history with Nathaniel (Hackett) so he gives me a lot of latitude to speak up in the meetings. An opportunity to help out Zach (Wilson) and Tim (Boyle) and Chris (Streveler) and the room is a lot of fun."

Rodgers called the transition following the trade from Green Bay, where he spent 18 years, to New York "like a dream month so far."