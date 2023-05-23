Around the NFL

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (tweaked calf) sits out Tuesday's OTAs, says issue not 'too serious'

May 23, 2023
Aaron Rodgers, the biggest offseason acquisition in the NFL, didn't participate in Tuesday's OTA drills after tweaking his calf.

The new Jets quarterback stretched and was on the field with teammates but didn't take part in drills. The four-time MVP said the calf injury wasn't "too serious."

"I just tweaked my calf in a little pre-practice conditioning, so I decided to take a vet day," Rodgers said, noting he suffered the issue running.

The minor injury shouldn't be cause for alarm for the 39-year-old quarterback known to play through issues.

Despite not participating in drills, Rodgers remained engaged as the Jets installed offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's new offense.

"It's been awesome. It's been a lot of fun," Rodgers said. "I haven't been to OTAs in the last couple years, so it's nice to kind of be out here, be out in meetings, speak up about certain things -- adjustments in the offense and additional coaching points. Obviously got a long history with Nathaniel (Hackett) so he gives me a lot of latitude to speak up in the meetings. An opportunity to help out Zach (Wilson) and Tim (Boyle) and Chris (Streveler) and the room is a lot of fun."

Rodgers called the transition following the trade from Green Bay, where he spent 18 years, to New York "like a dream month so far."

"Like I said, there's a lot of excitement around here," he said. "It's been a lot of fun to be a part of. Obviously, there's high expectations, which is great -- that's the way you want them. But yeah, I'm definitely rejuvenated. It's fun being in a quarterback room with young guys and guys that I really love and respect and genuinely want to improve and are eager to learn and listen (about) an offense that I know really, really well."

