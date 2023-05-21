Around the NFL

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'excited' for training camp, feels 'more confident' entering 2023 season

Published: May 21, 2023 at 03:26 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

With organized team activities to begin for many NFL teams this week, one New York Jet is circling his calendar for training camp.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, says he's looking forward to training camp.

"This is the most excited I've ever been going into training camp," Becton said, via Newsday.

Earlier this month, Becton went to Twitter with a message: "I. AM. A. LEFT. TACKLE!!!" The offensive tackle later deleted the tweet.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh commented on Becton's tweet saying the team plans to play the best five. The next day, Saleh talked to the media and was asked for his response to the O-lineman's feelings about where he should play.

"Go earn the left tackle (spot)," Saleh said earlier this month.

Becton was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets. The former Louisville product started 13 games his rookie year, but knee injuries in the last two campaigns have limited the 6-foot-7 tackle to play one game for Gang Green. This offseason, New York declined his fifth-year option.

Becton says he's lost more than 50 pounds and is working with a personal trainer to get him right for the season. With Becton not getting his fifth-year option picked up by the Jets, the offensive tackle has an opportunity to earn a big payday as long as he stays healthy.

In hopes of getting a second NFL contract, Becton says he's had the most confidence since entering the league.

"I don't want to look too far ahead, but I definitely feel way more confident than I've felt these past three years," Becton said. "I feel like we're going to win a lot of games, have a lot of fun, and just the energy and vibe with the players at the facility is uplifting."

