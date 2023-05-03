New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between WRs Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams

Presuming the Rodgers-Wilson connection will produce a touchdown or two in 2023, it will serve as history for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

One of five players to have hit 500 career touchdown strikes, Rodgers has connected with just one former first-rounder -- tight end Marcedes Lewis -- for a TD in his career, per NFL Research. In comparison, the other four QBs in that esteemed group have thrown TDs to at least nine different first-round picks: Peyton Manning (nine), Drew Brees (12), Brett Favre (14), and Tom Brady (20). So, if/when Rodgers and Wilson hook up for six, Wilson will become just the second first-rounder to haul in an A-Rod TD and the first opening-round WR to do so.

For now, though, May is barely underway and Rodgers is still getting used to his new surroundings.

"It's the offseason, so we're easing into it for sure," he said. "I obviously have a deep familiarity with coach [Nathanial Hackett's] offense and everything he wants to do. There's a few new terms he's changed, actually for the better, honestly. Just some simplifications of some formations and changed some verbiage around that makes more sense to him. So, it's learning little things like that, but cadence -- it's gonna be my cadence that I've used my entire career. I was doing it today in some of the QB-center exchanges, testing those guys with different inflections, long counts and short counts and all that stuff. It's fun to be here and be a part of it."

New York signed offensive tackle Billy Turner this week, marking yet another former teammate of Rodgers' to head to Gotham after wide receivers Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor, and backup QB Tim Boyle.