Aaron Rodgers excited to be 'part of the history' of storied Jets franchise, thinks New York can 'win it all'

"They smoked us last year, so I knew they had a good team," Rodgers explained to reporters on Wednesday. "We got to practice against them a couple years ago, and I got to know (Jets coach) Robert (Saleh) a little bit more. I've always loved what he's all about. We played him in San Fran a few times, mostly they got the best of us. But I liked the way that he was leading, his coaching style. A big reason I'm here, I got to mention, is (Jets offensive coordinator) Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett and I became really close friends for three years in Green Bay. I love him like a brother, and I believe in him. I'm really happy to be back working with him again.

"Obviously, (Jets general manager) Joe (Douglas) has got a great track record so far of drafting some incredible players. But it takes a system, and obviously Robert has the right sauce, so I'm excited about getting to work with him and Brick (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich) and (defensive backs coach) Marquand (Manuel), former teammate of mine. It's a great staff.

"I'm an old guy, so I want to be part of a team that can win it all, and I believe that this is a place that we can get that done."

Rodgers added during an interview with NFL Network's Judy Battista: "Every year there's a handful of teams I think can do that. Usually kind of eight to 12 from the beginning of the season, we feel like these teams can actually do it, and I feel like we're one of those teams. So that's an exciting thing to be a part of. No older player wants to be part of a rebuild or a team that really can't compete."

Immediacy is important, too, especially for a quarterback who has flirted with retirement in each of the last two offseasons. New York gave up a number of picks for Rodgers -- including a conditional 2024 second-rounder that will become a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of snaps this season -- and swapped first-rounders in this week's draft to acquire the quarterback, emphatically pushing the gas pedal to the floor on this season. And if Rodgers crosses that percentage of snaps -- a fully expected result if the Jets hope to capitalize on their potential in 2023 -- they'll have sacrificed their top pick in order to win now.

If Rodgers plays just one season, the price will have been high.

"Right now, I'm just gonna focus on this season," Rodgers said. "I'm excited about being here, expect to be here for the duration of the offseason, and I'm excited to get to know my new teammates and the coaching staff and the organization. Obviously, I have a background with that offense with coach Hackett, but I'm excited about just diving in and being a part of this group and getting to know some of the names of my teammates. And also, I'm excited about working with all you guys. I've heard a lot about the New York media. Excited to see what that's all about."