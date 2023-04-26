2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

One of the top quarterbacks in this year's class made significant progress a day ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL in a November loss against South Carolina, posted video of his first day doing dropbacks during a Wednesday practice session.

The 25-year-old was a revelation for the Volunteers in the last two seasons after transferring from Virginia Tech, throwing for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 68.8 completion percentage, plus gaining 1,033 rushing yards and 15 TDs on 247 carries.

Located alongside Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson in the second tier of available quarterbacks behind Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, exactly when Hooker comes off the board in the QB mix will largely depend on the eye of the beholder.