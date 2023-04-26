2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

- READ: C.J. Stroud on S2 scores: 'I'm a football player'
One of the top quarterbacks in this year's class made significant progress a day ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL in a November loss against South Carolina, posted video of his first day doing dropbacks during a Wednesday practice session.
The 25-year-old was a revelation for the Volunteers in the last two seasons after transferring from Virginia Tech, throwing for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 68.8 completion percentage, plus gaining 1,033 rushing yards and 15 TDs on 247 carries.
Located alongside Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson in the second tier of available quarterbacks behind Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, exactly when Hooker comes off the board in the QB mix will largely depend on the eye of the beholder.
And wherever he ends up going, his new club will be happy to see that Hooker has taken another step toward recovery.
Here's what else we're monitoring Wednesday ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET:
- C.J. Stroud is thought to be the second-best quarterback in the 2023 class by both NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks -- and many around the league -- but there have been questions as to where he will end up, even as the Houston Texans at No. 2 overall require a signal-caller of the future. "Going into the process, a lot of people assumed the Texans would end up taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2," NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero told Good Morning Football on Wednesday morning. "There has been a belief over the last seven to 10 days within the league the Texans actually might be leaning toward taking a defensive player at No. 2. Whether that's a Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson there, and then potentially coming up from No. 12 to go get a quarterback, as well." Pelissero pointed at the Arizona Cardinals potentially trading their No. 3 pick to the highest QB-needy bidder or the Indianapolis Colts being another possibility for Stroud at the four-spot. Regardless, he does not anticipate a long wait for the Ohio State product on Thursday night.
- Zay Flowers might not make it to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 31 overall, but that hasn't stopped the wide receiver from envisioning catching passes from reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes on game days. Speaking to Pelissero on Wednesday on Good Morning Football, Flowers touched on his workout with the QB during the draft process. "It was crazy," he said. "As soon as you even break your route, the ball (is) in your face. I feel like it's way easier to catch the ball and run with him because you know where the ball's gonna be." The chemistry inspired him to share a message for Chiefs general manager Brett Veach: "Just get up there!" As Bucky Brooks' No. 2 wide receiver and Daniel Jeremiah's 22nd overall prospect in the 2023 class, the Boston College product relocating to Kansas City would likely require a steep draft-day price for the Super Bowl champs. As for other teams, Flowers said he doesn't have a sense where he might land. "And that's a good thing," he said. "I want it to be a surprise."
- Despite some off-field concerns, Jalen Carter has remained the consensus top defensive tackle throughout draft season, and he's been mocked all over the top 10 in the lead-up to Thursday's Round 1. Although it's likely he finds a home even earlier, count Carter among those who can't see himself lasting beyond the No. 10 pick. NFL.com lead draft writer Eric Edholm spoke to the Georgia star at Wednesday's Play Football Clinic and asked if he was confident the Philadelphia Eagles would select him should he remain on the board at 10. Carter gave a direct response: "Yes, sir. I believe that." Should Philly end up taking Carter, he would pair nicely with 2022 first-rounder and former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis, giving the club two monsters in the middle of the defensive line.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye admitted during his Wednesday news conference that he follows mock drafts religiously. "For me, I'm always on Instagram just looking to see what the mock drafts are," he told reporters. "Seeing who we're gonna draft. Seeing who might trade up or whatever. I'm kind of big on that." Asked about who his squad might be picking at No. 4 overall come Thursday, the 2021 first-round pick out of Michigan deferred to the mocks. "(The mock drafts) are talking about that guy from the other school," Paye said with a laugh. "I'll be happy to get him." That "other school" would be Ohio State, the collegiate home of quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan's greatest foe. The rivalry will have to fall by the wayside if Stroud to Indy comes to fruition, but that doesn't mean Paye can't turn things up against the former Buckeye in practice.