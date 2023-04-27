2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Thursday ahead of Round 1

The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick and, as league sources have believed for weeks, it is expected to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning.

Pelissero added that the Panthers never wavered once they traded to acquire the No. 1 selection from the Chicago Bears with team scouts owning conviction early in the process and coaches having no doubt following film study.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022 for the Crimson Tide.