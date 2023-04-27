2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Thursday ahead of Round 1

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick and, as league sources have believed for weeks, it is expected to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning.

Pelissero added that the Panthers never wavered once they traded to acquire the No. 1 selection from the Chicago Bears with team scouts owning conviction early in the process and coaches having no doubt following film study.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022 for the Crimson Tide.

Should the Panthers select Young as expected, the QB will become the first Alabama product picked first in the NFL draft since Harry Gilmer in 1948.

Here's what else we're monitoring Thursday ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, which kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET:

  • While Alabama's Bryce Young is expected to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, just where Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will land has become one of the prevailing topics in recent days ahead of the opening round. Stroud posted low scores in his S2 Cognition test and those results have caused some to believe he will tumble down the draft board, but NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero does not expect that to take place. "We don't know for sure what the Texans are doing at No. 2, that's where the draft begins after everyone expects Bryce Young goes No. 1," Pelissero said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "I do not, one way or another, expect this to be a long wait at all for C.J. Stroud tonight. I believe he's going to be a top-five pick, it's just a matter of who does it and does somebody end up trading up to go get him." With the Houston Texans at the aforementioned pivotal No. 2 spot, the Arizona Cardinals holding No. 3 in a potential trade destination for others, the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and the Seattle Seahawks also a contender to take a signal-caller at No. 5, Pelissero expects Stroud to find a landing spot early on Day 1 – never mind the S2 conversation. "I would be surprised if C.J. Stroud is not the second quarterback off the board and I would be shocked if he doesn't go in the top five," Pelissero said.
  • Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson might well be the first defensive player off the board on Thursday night. Heading into the first round, there's a debate raging as it relates to going with Anderson as a safe-and-sound selection for squads or Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson with a perceived higher ceiling. Anderson's not exactly a fan of being viewed as a safe pick rather than a special one. Asked Thursday by Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager if Anderson had a chip on his broad shoulders when tagged with the safe description, he replied emphatically. "Yeah, I mean all the time. But at the end of the day, I can't fault for what God has done for me," Anderson said. "I'm just going out there and doing what I do best. I'm going out there playing football and having fun and it shows on the tape. If people want to say safe pick, they want to call it that, I'm gonna let them call it that, but at the end of the day, I'm a lottery pick."

