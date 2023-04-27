Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Titans trade up for C.J. Stroud; Vikings, Giants nab running back

I've wavered between Anderson, Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud in this slot. At the end of the day, the Texans need talent all over. I've been told by an NFL general manager that Anderson is the "safest" pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and rebuilding Houston can't go wrong with that. The back-to-back reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year is also an amazing kid off the field. DeMeco Ryans' Texans are poised to run a ball-control offense. If they don't absolutely love a QB, they don't need to take one here. Anderson is the pick in my final mock, despite hearing -- and saying -- plenty about Wilson at No. 2 over the past month. Ugh!