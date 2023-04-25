2023 NFL Draft: Six potential surprise first-rounders

After Georgia's Jalen Carter, whose own draft stock will be a big storyline, there isn't another defensive tackle considered to be a lock to go in Round 1. But don't overlook Bresee, a first-team All-ACC pick as a true freshman in 2020 before a series of injuries and other challenges impacted his trajectory. He tore his ACL in September of 2021 and had shoulder surgery in January of 2022. Then he missed three games last season with a kidney infection plus another because of strep throat. And this past September, he lost his sister, Ella, after her battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Overweight at times last season (related to the kidney infection), Bresee was a svelte 6-5 1/2 and 298 pounds at the combine. He's long (32 1/2-inch arms), fast (4.86 40), strong (28 bench reps at Clemson's pro day) and brings coveted interior pass rush (nine career sacks) if he can recapture his pre-ACL form.