2023 NFL Draft: Four win-win trade scenarios in Round 1

ATLANTA RECEIVES:

Round 1, 2023: No. 3 overall





ARIZONA RECEIVES:

Round 1, 2023: No. 8 overall

Round 2, 2023: No. 44

Round 3, 2023: No. 75

Round 4, 2024





So what happens if Houston doesn't select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick? A number of teams will very likely come calling for the Cardinals' choice at No. 3. The reality is, this haul looks a bit lopsided in favor of Arizona, but it's actually one of the most even trades possible, according to the Jimmy Johnson trade chart (and other modified charts). And as in real estate, the best bid wins. Atlanta has publicly talked about 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder being the guy under center, but if the opportunity to select the second quarterback in the draft presented itself, it would seem hard to pass up, given the very smart offseason acquisitions, along with third-year coach Arthur Smith being an exceptional architect for the play-action game (SEE: Ryan Tannehill's improvement in Tennessee). Using play-action is one of the biggest contributing factors in terms of how well quarterbacks have successfully transitioned to the NFL level over the past five seasons. The NFC South landscape is very different this season versus last, and this scenario spells opportunity if Atlanta can get key positions right.





The math changes for the Cardinals if this trade happens, with them still selecting in the top eight but adding a second- and third-round pick. This draft features a lot of flavors at different positions, even key ones. Allowing first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon to stock the shelves with more picks forecasts could shift the coming season by adding more than one win. That's a lot. From the point of view of a team that is not seeking a QB, trading down five spots here is more like trading down only three, with Atlanta and Indianapolis (at No. 4) likely selecting signal-callers, meaning the only real change is lowering the likelihood of drafting one of the first four defenders taken. Plus, they would have already known who the Texans selected at the time of this trade. Further, there are a number of high-probability quality adds for the Cardinals to fill needs with the Day 2 selections (Nos. 44, 75) acquired.