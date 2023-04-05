RB Austin Ekeler realizes he might have to play one more season with Chargers

"Last year, we went to them and were like, 'Hey, are you guys interested?' It was definitely too early then; we didn't really have as much leverage so we didn't try as hard," Ekeler said. "They gave us an offer, but it was like, 'Hey, take this and we can continue our discount that we're getting.' And we were like, 'Ah, we can't do that.' So I played this year on my contract again and obviously set the bar high, way higher than I'm actually being compensated for once again.

"So now after this year ended, it was around the combine that a lot of these talks start happening. … Basically, we just could not even get close to… It wasn't even much of a negotiation. It was just kind of a, more so 'hey, this is what we're thinking, this is what they're thinking,' and it was just OK, we are not on the same page, let's just end this because I don't want to talk about this anymore.

"Pretty much after that it was we want to get traded, we want to go and actually look for value somewhere else and see if someone else might have some interest in us in a longer-term partnership. That's kind of the scenario that I'm in right now and that's what it's been. Now we're just going through and playing the game."

Despite leading the league in total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) in each of the last two seasons, Ekeler is dealing with a couple of disadvantages: The running back market is as dry as the Sahara Desert, and he's still under contract for one more year. As he alluded, Ekeler might have to swallow his pride and suit up for the Bolts for one more year before he can come close to the payday he envisions for himself.

In terms of leverage, Ekeler doesn't have much, but that could change after the draft. A team seeking a running back could miss out on every prospect it was targeting at the position, and suddenly become interested in swinging a deal for Ekeler.

For now, though, it doesn't seem all that likely.