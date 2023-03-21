Austin Ekeler has 'great relationship' with Chargers but 'relentlessly pursuing' opportunity for better deal

It's petrifying to imagine L.A.'s offense sans Ekeler. The club has attempted for years to find a capable second-fiddle in the backfield to take some pressure off but heretofore has swung and missed. The hope is that fourth-round back Isaiah Spiller might take on more of the load in Year 2. Not having Ekeler's dynamic home-run ability in the passing game would hinder Justin Herbert's growth as well.

Ekeker told Long that the trade request has nothing to do with his relationship and is simply business -- something teams often site when cutting a player or negotiating a pay cut.

"It literally has nothing to do with the relationship. I've made a great relationship there," he said. "Grown there. That's where I started. So, I want to be there, but on the right terms. Because I know, look, I can't play forever. I think I can play for a long time just the way I play and the way I treat myself and my mentality. There's not a lot of 5-foot-8 running backs doing what I'm doing. And there's a reason behind that is it's mostly [mental]. And I've been able to skirt the injury bug.

"But for me, it's like, if there's an opportunity to get more value, than why would you not jump on that? Why would you not at least try out the options? And worst-case scenario -- it's not even a worst-case, really -- but, OK, go play on the last year of your deal in L.A., then become a free agent."

Given his deal and value, it's actually somewhat surprising Ekeler didn't make this push last season. Entering the final year of his contract, it makes sense for the back to look for a new payday. With the Chargers needing to pay Herbert, however, you could understand certain aspects of their trepidation.