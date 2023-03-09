Around the NFL

Chargers restructure WR Keenan Allen's deal to clear $8.9M in cap space, keep veteran in Los Angeles

Published: Mar 09, 2023 at 08:40 AM
Kevin Patra

You can officially officially cross Keenan Allen off your potential cut candidate list.

The Chargers restructured Allen's contract, clearing $8.9 million off the salary cap, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Normally, such restructures wouldn't rise to a post-worthy level. They're accounting maneuvers to allow clubs flexibility under the salary cap in the current year.

But Allen's contract getting restructured officially ends any chatter about the Chargers moving on from the 30-year-old wide receiver. L.A. wouldn't have restructured his deal just to cut him later.

Yes, general manager Tom Telesco had previously indicated that the club didn't plan to cut Allen. But it wouldn't have been the first time a GM flat-out lied about such a situation. The contract maneuver certifies Telesco's quotes.

The Chargers' salary cap situation jumpstarted chatter that Allen, who had a $21.7 million cap charge, could be cut. L.A. would have saved $14.8 million by jettisoning the wideout, who is coming off his worst season since 2016. Of course, doing that would have also nearly crippled the Chargers' weaponry for Justin Herbert.

Restructuring Allen's deal clears some cap space and keeps him in L.A. this year. Next year is when the team will have to decide to either move on or extend his contract, as the restructure balloons the wideout's cap figure in 2024 above the $34 million mark.

In their effort to get under the salary cap before the new league year opens next week, the Chargers also restructured Mike Williams' deal, Pelissero reported, saving $5.46 million this year.

Two additional simple restructures, per Pelissero: Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (saving $11 million); Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb (saving $14.646 million).

