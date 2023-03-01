Around the NFL

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says WR Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere: 'He's our Andre Reed. He's our Charlie Joiner'

Published: Mar 01, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Keenan Allen is entering his second decade in the NFL, a stellar career that he's spent with just one club: the Chargers, from San Diego to Los Angeles.

As far as longtime Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is concerned, Allen will never not wear the bolt on his helmet.

"Keenan Allen, to me, he's our Andre Reed. He's our Charlie Joiner," Telesco said Wednesday on Good Morning Football when asked if the aging WR has a place on the 2023 roster. "He's an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback and we need weapons around him. There's never been any thought of that."

Related Links

Invoking Reed, who spent 15 of his 16 seasons in Buffalo, and Joiner, who finished his 18-year career with 11 campaigns in San Diego, implies that Telesco sees Allen in L.A. for the foreseeable future.

As durable as they came for his first five seasons in Los Angeles -- all of which ended in Pro Bowl nods -- Allen missed seven regular-season games in 2022, his age-30 season, with a fickle hamstring. Still, Allen finished third on the team in receptions (66) and receiving yards (752), an integral part of the Justin Herbert-led attack.

Allen has two years left on his contract and is guaranteed just $1.5 million this season. He's the third most-expensive player on the team in 2023 -- for now -- with a $21.7 million cap number. Meanwhile, the Chargers, two weeks before the start of the new league year, are projected to be $20 million over the salary cap.

If, for some reason, Los Angeles decided it wanted to move on from the veteran this offseason, it could save as much as $17.5 million with a post-June 1 cut or $19 million with a post-June 1 trade, per Over The Cap. The Chargers do, after all, have to make room for the inevitable and potentially groundbreaking contract handed out to Herbert, unquestionably the face of the franchise. Read between the lines, and a contract restructure or two could be in the offing, including one for Allen.

But with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in the building -- Telesco said Wednesday that L.A. was "really lucky" he became available to replace Joe Lombardi -- the Chargers, as currently constructed, are built to win now with Allen and friends. Blowing that up with a veteran cut feels ill-advised, and Telesco's on board with the offensive weaponry as is.

"So he's with us," Telesco said of Allen, "and between him and Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, we think that's a great three receivers for our quarterback. We got Austin Ekeler at running back. We have an offensive line that can protect. So those are key weapons we need for our quarterback. We're thrilled with Keenan."

Related Content

news

Top draft prospect Jalen Carter subject of arrest warrants for reckless driving, racing in connection with fatal crash

University of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the subject of arrest warrants in Athens, Georgia, on reckless driving and racing charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a fatal car crash on Jan. 15, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said on Wednesday.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers finishes retreat, addresses future: 'I don't want to drag anybody around'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time since completing his darkness retreat. Although he does not have a decision yet, he recognizes the benefit of giving the team an answer in the near future.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

GM Howie Roseman on Eagles' success with push play: 'All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works'

The Philadelphia Eagles converted 90% of QB sneaks this season and while the push play has been legal since 2005, no team employed it with as much dominance as the 2022 Eagles. When asked about his team's success with the play, GM Howie Roseman said, "All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works."

news

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman not talking about QB Jalen Hurts contract discussions

Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman called quarterback Jalen Hurts an "elite talent" but wouldn't dive into specifics on negations.

news

Duke Tobin unsure on Joe Mixon returning as Bengals weigh contracts: 'I don't have the answers'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has several contracts and extensions to weigh as Cincinnati looks to stay a Super Bowl favorite in 2023, and he's been unwilling to give a concrete answer on running back Joe Mixon's future.

news

New general manager Ran Carthon: QB Ryan Tannehill 'will be a Titan'

Ryan Tannehill's injuries, Tennessee's struggles and the existence of 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis have prompted many to wonder whether the veteran quarterback's time with the Titans is nearing an end. New general manager Ran Carthon pushed back against this notion Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Browns, Jets to open 2023 NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's 2023 Hall of Fame Game will feature the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, the Hall announced Tuesday.

news

Eagles promote QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator, hire Sean Desai as defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator and hired Sean Desai as defensive coordinator.

news

GM John Lynch: 49ers could add veteran quarterback as Trey Lance, Brock Purdy return from injuries

With Brock Purdy and Trey Lance coming off injuries, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch didn't rule out adding a veteran signal-caller this offseason.

news

Buccaneers plan to release RB Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers are planning to release RB Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins on March 15, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE