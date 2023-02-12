Around the NFL

Austin Ekeler hopes OC Kellen Moore helps Chargers find consistency: 'We've got unfinished business'

Published: Feb 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Running back Austin Ekeler is intent to build off the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018, and he hopes to erase the bad taste of Los Angeles' wild-card collapse in the process.

After falling to the Jaguars, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend despite at one point holding a 27-0 lead, the Chargers elected to move on from offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in favor of former Cowboys play-caller Kellen Moore. Ekeler understood the move as a necessity to spur change.

"We had success, but we're still looking for a new chemistry to find some more consistency," Ekeler said Saturday on NFL Network's Super Bowl Live. "The NFL is so fluid, so we're bringing Kellen in to see if we can get something going with him. He had a good track record with Dallas. Top of the categories in some of these statistics. So it's like alright, let's see if this is a new combination that can help us stay consistent. Because that's what it's going to come down to at the end of the season. We can't have these up and downs."

Many of the team's "ups" last season were provided by Ekeler, who has still never been selected to a Pro Bowl despite leading the league in scrimmage touchdowns for two straight years. The 27-year-old pro, undrafted out Western Colorado, powered the Chargers' 30th-ranked rushing offense nearly singlehandedly in 2022. He ran for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns while contributing 722 receiving yards and a team-leading five TD catches.

He's a do-it-all weapon that should be a dream for Moore considering the OC's work in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Moore just generated the league's ninth-best running offense in terms of yards for the second consecutive season, utilizing the thunder of Elliot for 876 rushing yards on 231 carries and striking with Pollard's lighting at opportune times for 1,007 yards on 193 attempts.

Ekeler held a monopoly on carries for the Chargers with 204 -- Joshua Kelley trailed far behind him in second with 69 attempts -- but Moore's ability to mix runners could lend itself to keeping Ekeler and others healthy, which the RB referenced when asked what the Chargers require to make a deeper postseason run.

He's already spoken to his new coordinator about those expectations of improving on what L.A. accomplished before Moore arrived.

"We chatted for a little bit," Ekeler said, "I told him like, look man, you're coming into a team that is hungry. We are ready to go. I know me, I'm going to be salty until we get into training camp. And I'm going to make sure I let everyone know and remind everybody that we were up 27-0 and lost. And we've got to get back there because we've got unfinished business to do. So I'm excited for him to come in and I hope he's ready too."

Related Content

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones: 'Jordan Love is definitely ready' if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return to Green Bay

Packers running back Aaron Jones feels good about his situation with the team and feels he will return to Green Bay. He also believes Jordan Love is ready if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return alongside him.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'

Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.

news

Justin Fields on Bears' approach to No. 1 overall pick: 'Everybody would love honesty in the process'

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947. Their starting quarterback understands it's a business, but he would "definitely" like to know where the team is leaning.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century

For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he'll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.

news

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

news

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles and Chiefs gifted a Super Bowl trip to a Kansas City fan who donated a kidney to a fellow Marine veteran and Philadelphia supporter. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack details the powerful story ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

news

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Final injury report for the Kansas City Eagles and Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE