Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Cowboys select RB Bijan Robinson; Saints snag QB

My models seem higher on Stroud than other people’s (at least so far). It’s possible after the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he becomes my top-rated QB in the class, especially after I get the chance to watch more film with some of my evaluators who can help explain some lingering questions I have about the former Buckeye. Why do my models love him so much? Strength at the point of release (stable base even under pressure) combined with accuracy and decision-making. In a system like Arthur Smith’s, where the run concepts lead the way, Stroud’s value is amplified. It could be tough to pass on him, even with owner Arthur Blank recently expressing confidence in 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder.