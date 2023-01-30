Around the NFL

NFL sets salary cap at $224.8 million per team in 2023

Published: Jan 30, 2023 at 01:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL's salary cap will continue to climb in 2023.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the league informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap would be a record $224.8 million per club, according to sources informed of the situation.

It's a $16.6 million leap for each club from the $208.2 million cap in 2022.

With increased new media deals, the added 17th game and other increased profits, the salary cap is expected to continue its upward climb in future years.

Most clubs had been working off a projected salary cap around the $225 million mark -- Monday's news firms up that process.

The league is expected to provide additional info on projected costs, including player benefits, in early March, Pelissero added.

Teams have until 4 p.m. on March 15 to get under the salary cap before the free agency period officially opens.

Related Content

news

Chargers expected to hire ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as new offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Cardinals request interviews with Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, OC Brian Callahan for head coaching job

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and OC Brian Callahan have been requested for interviews for the Arizona Cardinals' vacant head coaching position.

news

Kyle Shanahan explains decision not to challenge DeVonta Smith catch in 49ers' NFC title game loss

The NFC title game got away from the 49ers as quarterback injuries finally caught up with Kyle Shanahan's club. Perhaps the match might have unfolded differently had the Eagles not converted a fourth-and-3 deep shot to DeVonta Smith for 29 yards on the opening drive.

news

Lane Johnson fights through torn adductor for chance at another title: 'My sense of urgency is high'

Lane Johnson wasn't about to let a torn adductor in his groin stop him from battling for a chance to hoist another Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles' star right tackle suffered the injury on Christmas Eve but is now heading to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chris Jones, 'the most unstoppable man in football,' leads Chiefs defense to Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones entered Sunday's AFC Championship Game without a postseason sack in 13 games. The drought ended in a massive way in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai had a late hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker knocking down the game-winning 45-yard field goal. After the game, Ossai was fighting back emotions in the locker room, but head coach Zac Taylor does not blame him, saying, "we're not going to make it about one play."

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead, my (expletive). It's Mahomes' house!'

There was a lot of trash talk leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Following the Chiefs' last-second win, tight end Travis Kelce had a succinct response to the pre-game "Burrowhead" narrative.

news

Chiefs defeat Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII, will face Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Jalen Hurts, Eagles find 'way to get it going' to earn Super Bowl berth

Jalen Hurts' breakout season reached new heights after a 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and it is now set to culminate on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Jalen Hurts on Haason Reddick's NFC title game performance vs. 49ers: 'He's been a bad dude all year'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says linebacker Haason Reddick has "been a bad dude all year" after Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce move into second place for most playoff TDs by QB-pass catcher duo

With Sunday night's second-quarter, 14-yard TD pass from All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, the pair moved into sole possession of second place for most playoff TDs by a QB-pass catcher duo.

news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE