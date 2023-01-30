NFL sets salary cap at $224.8 million per team in 2023

The NFL's salary cap will continue to climb in 2023.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the league informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap would be a record $224.8 million per club, according to sources informed of the situation.

It's a $16.6 million leap for each club from the $208.2 million cap in 2022.

With increased new media deals, the added 17th game and other increased profits, the salary cap is expected to continue its upward climb in future years.

Most clubs had been working off a projected salary cap around the $225 million mark -- Monday's news firms up that process.

The league is expected to provide additional info on projected costs, including player benefits, in early March, Pelissero added.