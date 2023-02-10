Seven NFL moves that didn't pan out in 2022 ... but we STILL applaud them

The G.O.A.T.'s unretirement

On edge. Staring slightly off into a netherworld. Brady never felt entirely hooked into the motherboard during his final pro season. We still saw him hurl more pass attempts (733) and completions (490) than anyone in earth's history, but those loom as compilation stats that reflect a Buccaneers offense that happily ignored the concept of ground tactics. I doubt Brady sits around pumping his fists over heaving more passes than any other. Instead, he seethes over a scheme that morphed into an apparition against the Cowboys on a Monday in January -- his final night in the ring. It was an ugly campaign, littered with images of Brady jeering toward the sideline, flinging Microsoft Surfaces and wondering where Mike Evans wandered off to. Still, he threw the ball with authority and did most of the things Pro Football Focus wanted him to do.