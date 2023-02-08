Every NFC team's best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season

Best win: 33-17 over Miami Dolphins (Week 13)





There were several dominant performances to choose from here, particularly during the Niners' late-season surge. This one is most notable, because Kyle Shanahan's club didn't miss a beat after the early exit of Jimmy Garoppolo, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy entering in relief. The QB immediately led the Niners on a TD drive and played well, despite having few practice reps and working with a game plan not tailored to his strengths. The defense mostly kept the high-flying Dolphins' attack in check, holding Tua Tagovailoa to a 54.5 percent completion rate and just one big play in the second half. Purdy's entrance gave the Niners new life down the stretch and opened up the offense, until he was injured in the postseason.





Worst loss: 11-10 to Denver Broncos (Week 3)





I don't blame you if you've blocked this atrocious prime-time affair from your memory banks. It was an abysmal game to watch for everyone involved. Garoppolo and the offense were particularly appalling. The QB led an offense that converted one of 10 third-down tries. He threw an INT and fumbled. He also famously stepped out of the end zone against a blitz for a safety. If not for the Broncos' own offensive ineptitude, it could (should) have been a blowout, given how Jimmy G and the Niners' offense performed.