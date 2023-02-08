Every AFC team's best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season

Best win: 13-10 over Las Vegas Raiders (Week 16)





This win accomplished two important goals: 1) it kept the Steelers in the playoff hunt, and 2) it proved Kenny Pickett can be the quarterback of the future. Pittsburgh intercepted Derek Carr three times and held Davante Adams to two catches for 15 yards -- but while defense can win championships, an NFL team is nothing without a quality quarterback. Pickett demonstrated on a 76-yard drive (which used 2:09 of game clock) that he has the goods. Pittsburgh ended up staying in the playoff race until the fourth quarter of Week 18. That wouldn't have been possible if not for the Christmas Eve heroics of Pickett and Co. -- including George Pickens, who connected with Pickett on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left.





Worst loss: 16-14 to Baltimore Ravens (Week 14)





Pittsburgh had more than a few winnable games end in the opposition's favor, but I chose this Ravens loss because of the ramifications of the defeat and how it happened. Baltimore entered with backup Tyler Huntley at quarterback and was later forced to turn to rookie Anthony Brown, setting up what should have been a quality opportunity for the Steelers. Instead, they let J.K. Dobbins run right through them to the tune of 120 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Pittsburgh couldn't put any points on the board in the second half until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. If they had won, the Steelers might have been able to secure a playoff berth with their Week 18 domination of Cleveland rather than watching the Dolphins claim the final spot in the AFC.