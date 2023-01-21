Around the NFL

Chargers' Joey Bosa fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Jaguars, criticizing officials

Published: Jan 21, 2023 at 04:28 PM
Kevin Patra

The NFL fined Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa for his unsportsmanlike penalties during his wild-card loss and subsequent comments on officiating.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Bosa was fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week's playoff loss to the Jaguars, per a source informed of the situation.

Pelissero added that Bosa was fined $29,785 and $13,261, respectively, for two instances of unsportsmanlike conduct, plus $12,500 for his comments.

After initially declining to comment on the officials, Bosa spoke his mind the day after the loss.

"I think there just needs to be more accountability. I mean, if I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine," Bosa said, via Mike Freeman of USA Today. "But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season, they get to … they're probably back in the locker room after the game, like, 'Ha, got that (expletive). You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.' I guarantee you that's what they're (expletive) talking back in the back. Whatever. Power trip. I'm sick of those (expletive) people."

The comment, along with two unsportsmanlike penalties, cost Bosa more than a $40,000 fine.

