Chargers' Joey Bosa fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Jaguars, criticizing officials

"I think there just needs to be more accountability. I mean, if I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine," Bosa said, via Mike Freeman of USA Today. "But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season, they get to … they're probably back in the locker room after the game, like, 'Ha, got that (expletive). You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.' I guarantee you that's what they're (expletive) talking back in the back. Whatever. Power trip. I'm sick of those (expletive) people."