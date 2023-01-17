Tom Brady offers no timeline for decision on future following one of his worst playoff performances: 'Just feels like the end of the season'

Last season, the Bucs had the league's second-highest scoring offense and Brady was a leading most valuable player candidate.

This season, the Bucs were 25th in scoring, and the 14 points scored Monday were not out of step with their production. There had been just fleeting glimpses of what the offense used to be this season -- the Bucs ran the ball well in the season-opening victory over the Cowboys, but could never recapture that part of their offense and only in the penultimate game of the regular season did Brady and Mike Evans rekindle the chemistry that had launched so many receptions since Brady's arrival. On the rare occasions when the Bucs went to a no huddle offense, Brady was able to direct extended drives -- it had been a panacea for the Bucs' offensive paralysis. But those moments were too few this season, the offense too battered by injuries, the rhythm and chemistry too far gone, as distant in the past as the Super Bowl championship that is now two years old.

The collapse of the offense will almost certainly lead to significant changes for the Bucs, whether Brady stays or goes. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was a frequent target of criticism and he would seem to be on the hot seat, and there could be more changes to a coaching staff that Todd Bowles inherited when he took over after Bruce Arians' retirement. Bowles acknowledged that no team ever brings back all of its players, although he said there would be no rebuild. But, of course, if Brady leaves, the Bucs will have to find a quarterback.

When training camp opened last summer, Bowles said he would mostly keep his hands off the offense. He comes from the defensive side of the ball, and the offense had worked so well that he had little desire -- and more importantly, no need -- to mess with it. That, though, will surely have to change now.

The Bucs finished the regular season 8-9 and they struggled even to get that and win the NFC South. It was only Brady's presence, and the memories of what he had done for two decades, that convinced anybody the Bucs could beat the Cowboys or could make another playoff run.

The ephemeral nature of success in the NFL was on full display in this game. There was, it turned out, a playoff-worthy quarterback performance Monday night. Dak Prescott, who played one of his worst games last week, was decisive and aggressive and confident and, as a result, the current iteration of the Cowboys has rarely looked more dominant.

It was the kind of game that Brady used to put together routinely, especially in the playoffs. But he is 45 now and while his arm has not failed him, he appears less willing to endure hits. Against the Cowboys, he rarely threw downfield and while part of that was how the Cowboys were defending the Bucs, the other part was that Brady wanted to get rid of the ball quickly. It was a symptom of the season and it was also a microcosm of the Bucs' state of affairs. There was too much pressure, not enough protection, the play wasn't there, so Brady, who looked nothing so much as worn out this season, was bailing out.