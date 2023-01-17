Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.
Despite having four more regular-season wins than the NFC South champions, the Cowboys had to take to the road to earn their way to the next stage. They did so by shutting out the Bucs in the first half and opening up an 18-0 lead, then holding that double-digit lead throughout the final two quarters.
The dominant performance was Dallas' first playoff win on the road since 1992.
The Cowboys will now travel to face the second-seeded 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of last year's wild-card game, which ended Dallas' season.
