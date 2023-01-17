Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

In need of overhauling the operation, Bowles rejected the notion that the Bucs needed to enter a rebuild.

"Never rebuild. You always reload," he said following the loss, via the official transcript. "You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You've just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around -- offense, defense and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we'll have some new faces in here. That's just part of the game."

Brady seems destined to depart in 2023. The Bucs could move on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who Bowles inherited after Bruce Arians stepped down.

There are other veteran free agents and cut candidates that the team will have to decide to bring back, including star linebacker Lavonte David, who played out the final year of his contract.

"Of course," the 32-year-old LB said when asked if he wanted to return. "I've been here 11 years. That's rare. I believe the only people to do that was Ronde [Barber] and D.B. (Derrick Brooks). So it's very rare. I'm definitely appreciative of this program and we'll just going to see where I go from here."

Brady's decision will ultimately be the determining factor in what path general manager Jason Licht takes. Tampa has been all in with the G.O.A.T. under center. It earned them a Super Bowl and three playoff appearances. If Brady departs, as expected, who will Tampa get to replace him? A veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr? Give Kyle Trask a shot? Bring in a rookie?

However it shakes out, Tampa can't run this operation back for another season. It was annoyingly frustrating to watch week in and week out. Only due to the struggles of the NFC South did the Bucs make the playoffs. They were quickly ushered out by a far superior team.