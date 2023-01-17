Mike McCarthy: Cowboys defense was all over Brady, Bucs 'as soon as we got off the bus'

The only Bucs drive in the first half that picked up more than one first down ended in a turnover. That's a pretty good way to start a half of playoff football.

"It starts up front -- getting off blocks [and] rallying to the football," McCarthy said. "We really emphasized the finish and squeezing their perimeters. We looked at the passing game and we anticipated them to throw the ball a lot. [For] a lot of the underneath completions, I thought our underneath coverage components were intact and aggressive. We got our hands on a number of balls today. I know we didn't get the takeaways we normally get, but most importantly, we were in position for takeaways. We were all over the football -- we had excellent pressure particularly in key parts of the game on third and fourth downs. I thought the defense played extremely, extremely well on all three levels."

It wasn't until the Cowboys were up 24-0 that the defense began to give the Bucs chances to move the ball. Of course, most observers will blame the Bucs' maligned offense that hasn't clicked all season for the grotesque output, but the Cowboys did what they had to do to ensure Brady remained in Strugglesville.