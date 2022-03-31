Around the NFL

Bruce Arians retiring as Buccaneers head coach; Todd Bowles to succeed him

Published: Mar 30, 2022 at 08:32 PM
There is more major retirement news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from his post and moving to the team's front office, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles replacing him as the new head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. The Bucs later announced Bowles was named head coach and that Arians would become the team's senior football consultant.

NBC's Peter King first reported the news.

With Bowles moving up from his defensive coordinator spot, it's likely that inside linebackers coach Larry Foote and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers will split defensive coordinator duties, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

