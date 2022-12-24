2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Saturday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday:
- Chicago Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield (thumb) is questionable to return against the Bills.
- Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins was carted off with a left knee injury and will not return against the Patriots. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has a left finger injury and is questionable to return.
- Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) are out for Monday's game against the Chargers.
- New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and safety Brenden Schooler (shoulder) are questionable to return against the Bengals.
- New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat (ankle) was carted to the locker room during the first quarter against the Browns and is questionable to return.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (ankle) is questionable to return against the Chiefs. Safety Joey Blount (knee) has been ruled out.