One offseason move for each NFC team: Dallas must quit Ezekiel Elliott; Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey

Trade a quarterback.





It feels like time for the Packers to move on from Aaron Rodgers. They can still get a high pick or three for him and presumably want to see what they have in Jordan Love. The annual "Will he or won't he?" from Rodgers hits different when the quarterback's approaching his 40th birthday and not playing at an MVP level. Now is the time for both sides.





If the team keeps Rodgers despite my expert counsel, it's time to let Love go. There are more teams that need quarterbacks than intriguing options available, and Love could still attract a Day 2 pick. The Packers have plenty of needs that an extra high-value draft dart could help address, and Rodgers is running out of time to make it back to the Super Bowl.