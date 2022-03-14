Buccaneers re-signing CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $45M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back one of their best -- again.

The Bucs are re-signing cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year deal worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The No. 4 free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list of free agents for 2022, Davis was second only to J.C. Jackson as the top cornerback catch on the open market, and Tampa Bay didn't let anyone else reel him in.

A second-round pick of the Bucs in 2018, Davis has been a starter in Tampa since Day 1 and has established himself as a prototypical No. 1 cornerback. He battled injuries that limited him to 10 games in 2021, but that was essentially proof of his worth as the Bucs secondary was far better with him in the lineup.