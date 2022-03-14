Around the NFL

Buccaneers re-signing CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $45M deal

Published: Mar 14, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back one of their best -- again.

The Bucs are re-signing cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year deal worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

In the aftermath of quarterback Tom Brady announcing Sunday he was unretired, the Buccaneers are doing their best to put the band back together. Though they lost guard Alex Cappa to the Bengals, they are re-signing center Ryan Jensen and now Davis.

The No. 4 free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list of free agents for 2022, Davis was second only to J.C. Jackson as the top cornerback catch on the open market, and Tampa Bay didn't let anyone else reel him in.

A second-round pick of the Bucs in 2018, Davis has been a starter in Tampa since Day 1 and has established himself as a prototypical No. 1 cornerback. He battled injuries that limited him to 10 games in 2021, but that was essentially proof of his worth as the Bucs secondary was far better with him in the lineup.

The Buccaneers still have looming free-agency questions in terms of keeping talent in house (Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette), but they didn't let their top-ranked free agent leave.

Related Content

news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence agrees to new three-year, $40M deal

Demarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $40 million contract with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Of the $40 million, $30 million is guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have his contract guaranteed for seven straight seasons, per Pelissero.
news

Dolphins signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson to 3-year, $22.8M deal

The Dolphins have agreed with receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Chargers expected to sign former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to five-year, $82.5M deal

The Chargers are making another massive addition to their defense. L.A. is expected to sign Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5M deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

QB Teddy Bridgewater signing one-year deal with Dolphins 

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native, is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins to back up ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Packers to re-sign LB De'Vondre Campbell to five-year, $50M contract

Salary cap concerns won't stop the Green Bay Packers from hanging on to one of their key free agents. Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are expected to re-sign linebacker ﻿De'Vondre Campbell﻿ on a five-year, $50 million contract.
news

Haason Reddick, Eagles agree to three-year, $45M contract

The Eagles have entered the free agency chat. Philadelphia has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with pass rusher Haason Reddick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Reggie Wayne joins Colts staff as WRs coach

Colts legend Reggie Wayne is re-joining the team -- as a coach. The club on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2022 season, with the retired receiver in charge of the position he manned for 14 years in Indianapolis.
news

Jaguars to sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with a collection of free agents in the first day of the negotiating window. Guard ﻿Brandon Scherff headlines the group, followed by WR Christian Kirk, LB﻿ Foye Oluokun﻿ and DT ﻿Foley Fatukasi﻿.
news

Steelers reach agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky on two-year deal

The Steelers have a new quarterback. Pittsburgh has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals agree to terms with RB James Conner on three-year, $21M extension

﻿James Conner﻿ is extending his stay in Arizona. The Cardinals agreed to terms with the running back Monday on a three-year extension through 2024.
news

Bengals adding Alex Cappa, Ted Karras to offensive line, re-signing DT B.J. Hill

Free-agent guard Alex Cappa is choosing Joe Burrow over Tom Brady﻿. Cappa agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati also added Ted Karras and retained B.J. Hill.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW